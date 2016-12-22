December 22, 2016
Jessica Welch Greene, 27, of Mocksville, is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student.
On Dec. 2, the sheriff’s office received a report from the Davie County School System regarding a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student, Hartman said.
The sheriff’s office began an investigation with the assistance of the school system, ultimately leading to Greene being charged on Tuesday.
The school system said in a statement they first learned of the allegations of misconduct on Dec. 1.
Greene was suspended on Dec. 2 and was later suspended without pay on Monday, the school system said.
Greene is accused of having sexual conduct with the student both on and off campus between Nov. 1 and the first week of December, Hartman said.
