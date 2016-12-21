December 21, 2016

I’LL HAVE THE RIBEYE AND THE PORTERHOUSE: New study insists larger portions of beef and pork can actually be GOOD for blood pressure.

Indeed, nutritional guidelines in both the UK and the US advise eating no more than 70g of beef, pork, or steak per day.

But a new review of clinical trials from Purdue University has found quite the opposite.

According to the study, eating more than the recommended daily amount of red meat does not affect short-term heart disease risk factors, such as blood pressure and blood cholesterol.

In fact, they found unprocessed red meat to be a good source of nutrients for patients.