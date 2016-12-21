December 21, 2016

COMMUNISM WAS ALWAYS JUST NAZISM WITH A SYMPATHETIC PRESS: The centenary of the Russian revolution should be mourned, not celebrated: As its centenary looms, never forget the brutal oppression ushered in by the Russian Revolution. “No believable economist would claim that the Russian people benefited from Leninist or Stalinist social and economic policies. It is easier to project an upward trend for Russian living standards after 1918 had the Tsarist regime survived than to make a case that the Soviet system profited anyone, save the commissars. It has proved a common characteristic of communist regimes around the world that — to paraphrase Orwell — all pigs are equal, but some secure access to bigger troughs than others.”

