FAKE NEWS ABOUT FAKE NEWS: “In a lengthy essay posted today, Politico considers what it called the ‘long and brutal history of fake news’ — and offers up, as if it were true, the fake tale of William Randolph Hearst’s vowing to ‘furnish the war’ with Spain.”

This is by Prof. W. Joseph Campbell, author of Getting It Wrong: Debunking the Greatest Myths in American Journalism. Because “fake news” wasn’t invented yesterday, or by the Russians.