December 8, 2016

BEN STEIN: They’ve Gone Insane: And hating Trump hasn’t made them any nicer either. “The media powerhouses and the morons on college campuses cannot accept that someone with views different from theirs will be president. They riot. They burn Old Glory. They stop speaking to me. This is exactly the opposite of how a free country should be run. . . . The real problem is not Trump. The problem is the big, spoiled, sulking babies of the left who cannot believe that America made up its own mind instead of following their orders. They are the control freaks, not Trump.”

