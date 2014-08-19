August 19, 2014

WHAT FACEBOOK DOESN’T SHOW YOU: It’s Not Just Your Imagination — There Are A Lot Of Old Posts In Your Facebook Feed. “It seems I don’t much care about my hometown or the people in it, I’m far more interested in feminist blogs than I am in technology or sports, I’m still hung up on New York after moving away last spring, and I’m apparently very interested in the goings on of someone I worked with at Pizza Hut when I was 16.”

With every change, Facebook gets crappier. All I want is an unfiltered feed of what my friends post, as they post it. Even “Most Recent” doesn’t seem to do that any more.