July 19, 2018

10 MOST POPULOUS CITIES SPLIT BETWEEN RED, BLUE. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH COST MOST? Here are the 10, as calculated by Truth in Accounting: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Jose, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix.

If you live in deep-blue Chicago, your overall tax burden (including public entities like mass transit authorities and pubic schools that big cities typically don’t include in their balance sheets but which taxpayers are still responsible) is $126.360. If you live in bright red Phoenix, your overall tax burden is $11,850. Now, (assuming you aren’t rich) is the quality of life better in the blue cities or the red cities?