Returning ISIS Militants May Plan Terror Attacks on Caribbean Tourists, Officials Warn

Western tourists spending their vacation on Caribbean islands may be targeted by returning Islamic State (ISIS) militants, officials warned. A vast majority of Westerners fighting with ISIS hail from Trinidad and Tobago, and the country has struggled with radical Islam in the past. As ISIS loses ground in the Middle East, threats across the world are expected to increase.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is taking measures to prevent fighters from returning to the islands, but the threat may be impossible to check.

When asked about the risk of ISIS members returning to Trinidad and Tobago, Maj. Gen. (Ret'd) Edmund Dillon, minister of national security for that country, said, "It is not a matter of yes but when."

Rebecca Perring at Britain's Express reported the threat to Western tourists in the Caribbean, noting that jihadis might be able to travel between most of the Caribbean islands without a visa. Any terrorist reaching the Bahamas could even pose a threat to Florida.

"Per capita, Trinidad has the greatest number of foreign fighters from the Western Hemisphere who have joined the Islamic State," John Estrada, a former U.S. ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, told The New York Times. "Trinidadians do very well with ISIL."