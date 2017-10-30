send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Sign up now to save time and stay informed!
font directup
font directdown
print
Homeland Security

ISIS Calls for Attacks on Halloween Celebrations: 'Get Out Before It's Too Late'

By Bridget Johnson 2017-10-30T16:41:09
chat comments

A pro-ISIS media group circulated an image today of a knife dripping blood over the Eiffel Tower, calling on lone jihadists to attack on Halloween.

"Enjoy their gathering," reads the text superimposed over the image. "Terrorize October 31."

Added was the hashtag #Paslechoix: "no choice." Below that was the message, "Get out before it's too late."'

It was produced by Centre Médiatique An-Nûr, which has produced in French not only videos about jihadist operations but about how online jihadis can practice web security. The group also distributes ISIS' Rumiyah magazine, which has not yet been published this month, in French.

The image was shared by a Twitter account that distributes caliphate news, images and videos in French.

(ISIS image)

The threat came on the same day that French President Emmanuel Macron signed a controversial counterterrorism law that supplants the state of emergency that has been in effect since the November 2015 terror attacks that claimed 130 lives around Paris.

Under the law, security officials have the permanent ability to shut down houses of worship deemed to be hotbeds of extremism, and will not necessarily need a warrant to search the homes of terror suspects. They will also be able to contain terror suspects to their home neighborhoods and conduct more targeted identity checks near the borders and at transportation hubs.

The state of emergency, which has been extended six times since the 2015 attacks, expires Wednesday. Macron said the new law, which will be reassessed in two years, could go into effect on Halloween.

Macron tweeted a photo of the bill signing, saying it will be "strengthening the security of our citizens."

A poll by Le Figaro found 57 percent of French backing the new security measures while 62 percent said they infringed on civil rights.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the stabbing deaths of two young women at a Marseille train station at the beginning of the month. The killer, Tunisian illegal immigrant Ahmed Hanachi, was shot dead by police.

https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-threatens-halloween-celebrations-get-late/

Related: EU, europe, European Union, France, holidays, ISIS, terrorism

Related Products

The Western Story Lecture #7: Why Did America Win Its Wars, And Can It Still?
amazon.com
Victor Davis Hanson's WWII Series
amazon.com
Surviving the End: A Practical Guide for Everyday Americans in the Age of Terror
amazon.com
Popular Now
Do You Live in One of the Most Sexually Diseased States?
comments
The Left's Long Post-Election Tantrum
comments
Across the continent, the police are throwing in the towel.
comments
Editor's Choice
How Riches Have Ravaged Venezuela
comments
Mystery Surrounds Detention of Disabled Illegal Immigrant Girl
comments
CNN’s Undisclosed Ties to Fusion GPS
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 