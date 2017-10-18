send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Sign up now to save time and stay informed!
font directup
font directdown
print
Homeland Security

ISIS Puts Out Call for Supporters to 'Fulfill the Call' as Social Media Jihadists

By Bridget Johnson 2017-10-18T19:19:10
chat comments

ISIS supporters renewed a call for online operatives to become cyber jihadists ASAP if they're unable to fight for the Islamic State in the traditional sense.

A posting distributed in English, Arabic and French by the Ashhad Media Foundation shows a hooded figure in front of a laptop computer branded with the ISIS insignia and icons of social media sites in the background, including Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Instagram and YouTube. They also included the employment networking site LinkedIn.

"Oh supporter, If you didn't do anything or obligated not to fulfill the call of 'Jihad' against the coalition of the infidels in the battlefield, why not fulfilling the call of 'Jihad' in the Media field?!" states the message, which was also distributed over the summer in addition to this week.

Ashhad has been calling on supporters on Telegram to go open Twitter and Facebook accounts to spread ISIS propaganda as needed. Last month, Ashhad put out a call for hackers to go after anti-ISIS Facebook accounts.

After the Las Vegas mass shooting, Ashhad released an infographic on the attack. ISIS has not recently renewed its claims of having been behind the attack, including no more mentions of Stephen Paddock in their weekly al-Naba newsletter published last week.

A year ago, Ashhad published a social media guide, “O Knights of Media, Descend for Combat with Allah’s Enemies and Fight with Them," with a cover image of a jihadist shooting computer screens with Twitter and Facebook logos on them.

https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-puts-call-online-jihadists-fulfill-call-social-media/

Related: ISIS, terrorism

Related Products

The Western Story Lecture #7: Why Did America Win Its Wars, And Can It Still?
amazon.com
Victor Davis Hanson's WWII Series
amazon.com
Surviving the End: A Practical Guide for Everyday Americans in the Age of Terror
amazon.com
Popular Now
What Did Mueller Know? New Documents Show Clinton-Russia Scandal Dwarfs Anything on Trump’s Side
comments
Why Europe's New Nationalists Love Israel
comments
#MeToo: I'm a Man Who's Been Sexually Abused
comments
Editor's Choice
#MeToo: I'm a Man Who's Been Sexually Abused
comments
Gay Marriage Discussed at Baptist Theological Seminary
comments
Firefighter Fired for Bringing Watermelon to Station House
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 