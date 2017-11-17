send
search
rows
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Stretch, grab a late afternoon cup of caffeine and get caught up on the most important news of the day with our Coffee Break newsletter. These are the stories that will fill you in on the world that's spinning outside of your office window - at the moment that you get a chance to take a breath.
Sign up now to save time and stay informed!
font directup
font directdown
print
Homeland Security

ISIS Group Releases Image of 'Beheaded' Pope Francis

By Bridget Johnson 2017-11-17T16:08:05
chat comments
pope francis at vatican with spanish navy

Just a few days after circulating a propaganda poster depicting a jihadist driving toward the Vatican, a pro-ISIS media group today released another poster depicting Pope Francis beheaded.

In the image from the Wafa' Media Foundation, a jihadist stands over the orange-jumpsuited body of a prisoner with his hands behind his back, chest-down on the ground on a dirt street. The terrorist, clad in khaki with a white scarf covering his face, holds a knife in one hand and touches the head that looks like Pope Francis -- propped on the back of the body -- with his other hand.

"Jorge Mario Bergoglio," the pope's name, is written next to the head.

In the background is an indistinguishable cityscape and a pickup with jihadists flying an ISIS flag from the bed.

Earlier this week, Wafa' circulated a poster depicting a vehicle moving toward the Vatican with a cache of weapons, vowing "Christmas blood."

"So wait..." were the only other words on the image, an illustration showing the point of view of an unseen driver as his BMW approached St. Peter's Basilica in the evening with an unobstructed view driving down Via della Conciliazione. In the passenger seat: a rifle, a handgun and a backpack. In the rearview mirror, a masked face.

Mattis on ISIS: 'Anyone Who Thinks They're Down is Premature'

ISIS followers have favored attacks during the holiday season, with the 2015 attack on a San Bernardino County Christmas party by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik as well as last December's truck attack on the Berlin Christmas market by Anis Amri.

https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/isis-group-releases-image-beheaded-pope-francis/

Related: ISIS, Pope Francis, terrorism, vatican

Related Products

The Western Story Lecture #7: Why Did America Win Its Wars, And Can It Still?
amazon.com
Victor Davis Hanson's WWII Series
amazon.com
Surviving the End: A Practical Guide for Everyday Americans in the Age of Terror
amazon.com
Popular Now
Charlie, the Monster, Is Dead — Was My Generation Insane?
comments
ISIS Group Releases Image of 'Beheaded' Pope Francis
comments
Stay-at-Home Moms, You're Making Social Engineers Cry
comments
Editor's Choice
Boy, 11, Responds to Nude Teacher Sex Proposition
comments
13 Baltimore Schools Have ZERO Students Proficient in Math
comments
The 20 Best Films of the 1980s
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 