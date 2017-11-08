ISIS Group Issues Threat Before Paris Anniversary, Vows to Kill Kids

A pro-ISIS group that threatened "more bitter and greater" Manhattan attacks after last week's deadly ramming on the West Side bike path urged more attacks on the West today with a propaganda poster showing the Eiffel Tower extending upward as a rifle.

Monday is the two-year anniversary of coordinated attacks on Paris in which nine terrorists killed 130 people.

The Wafa' Media Foundation titled the PR poster "The Specter of Terrorism," stating in English, "You will pay very expensive price for your war on Islam."

The message adds: "We will take revenge for the blood of Muslims on your land, we will kill the young before the older watch this."

Wafa' issued a justification for the bombing of British teens at a May concert in Manchester, UK. As ISIS has placed a heavy focus on training youths, they've also encouraged targeting them: the first issue of their Rumiyah magazine justified killing civilians including "the young adults (post-pubescent 'children') engaged in sports activities in the park."

The Wafa' posters are circulated largely on Telegram. One released last week was labeled "Manhattan" with a backdrop of burning, crumbling skyscrapers and a semi-truck -- significantly more truck than the flatbed pickup Sayfullo Saipov rented from Home Depot -- and showed a masked, armed jihadist standing before the scene. Whereas this jihadist wielded a rifle, Saipov brandished a paintball gun and a pellet gun -- and had a stun gun in his truck -- before he was shot in the abdomen by a real bullet from an NYPD officer.

"O worshippers of the cross in USA," the poster stated. "Our lone wolves will come to you from where you do not know and we will terrorize you wherever you are and we will show you multitudes of terror and pain that you showed to the Muslims, and what is coming is more bitter and greater."