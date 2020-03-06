The Gaffes Just Keep Coming: Biden Keeps Forgetting Obama's Name on the Campaign Trail

I've generally resisted the urge to say that Joe Biden has some serious neurological problems. I can be forgetful at times, and his gaffes have generally been more on the amusing side than the concerning side. Even when he botched the Declaration of Independence, or called Super Tuesday "Super Thursday," I found it mostly funny, and not a reason to pile on the accusations of actual mental impairment.

But now I'm not so sure we should be laughing.

Joe Biden has been running his entire campaign on the name of Barack Obama. He'll name-drop him any chance he gets. But, bizarrely, as much as Biden invokes Obama, he's still occasionally forgotten his name on the campaign trail.

The Republican National Committee's Rapid Response Director Steve Guest has compiled several examples of this happening:

"Because they invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of it called Crimea. He's saying that it was President [awkward long pause] my boss. It was his fault." pic.twitter.com/x5M6TKH4F6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 5, 2020

Joe Biden forgets that Barack Obama, not George W. Bush, was “the last president.” pic.twitter.com/2eQhB6LoGG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 5, 2020

Are we really expected to believe this is just typical forgetfulness? Are we really supposed to believe that Joe Biden would actually forget the name of the president he served under for eight years? He's made Obama a central theme of his campaign, for crying out loud.

Many people don't like the things that President Trump has to say. Some people may even call him crazy, but only in the sense that they think anyone who disagrees with them is crazy. Mentally, he's still obviously quite sharp. Joe Biden clearly is not.

You don't have to take my word for it, either. According to Matthew Stoller, a well-known figure on the left, "Democratic insiders know Biden has cognitive decline issues. They joke about it. They don’t care."

Democratic insiders know Biden has cognitive decline issues. They joke about it. They don’t care. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) March 6, 2020

Seriously? They don't care? Even as the party appears to be coalescing behind him and potentially delivering the nomination for him?

A senile Biden might be better than Bernie Sanders, but only marginally so. Perhaps the real reason Barack Obama (see, I haven't forgotten his name) didn't want Biden to run is because he saw Biden's mental deficiencies up close, and knew that he's a disaster waiting to happen.

If the Democratic Party doesn't care about Biden's mental health, then their only reason for being coy about it is that they think they can contain him long enough to achieve victory, and ultimately have him resign, letting his vice president take over.

And his vice president will likely be more "progressive" than he is.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis