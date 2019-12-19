send
Election 2020

Andrew Yang Says 'Our Country Is Deeply Misogynist and Most All of Us Know That'

By Nicholas Ballasy 2019-12-19T22:50:08
chat comments

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said America is "deeply misogynist and most all of us know that."

Yang was asked during the final Democratic presidential debate if he will "move on a permanent legislative fix for DREAMers" during his first 100 days in office.

"Of course I would. I’m the son of immigrants myself, and I know that DREAMers are essentially Americans in everything but this legal classification. I just want to return to this conversation because I think it’s core. Our country is deeply misogynist and most all of us know that," Yang said during the debate.

"Money and men are tied together -- that’s where I thought Elizabeth [Warren] was taking the conversation. The fact is strong societies would elect more female leaders. Strong men treat women well for the same reasons. I’m on the record saying that you need both strong men and female leaders in government because the fact is if you get too many men alone and leave us alone for a while we kind of become morons," he added.

