Election 2020

WOW: President Trump Just Made an Endorsement in Alabama Senate Race Involving His Old AG Jeff Sessions

By Victoria Taft 2020-03-10T23:43:39
chat comments

Before Donald Trump was popular, his first supporter in the U.S. Senate was Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions.

They had a meeting of the minds on the issue of immigration. Sessions was his wingman.

Sessions was named Trump's attorney general and things went along fine until... Sessions cowered at the prospect of the Trump-Russian collusion fictions. Sessions recused himself from making any decisions respecting the investigation into the president. He was, in effect, neutered as an AG.

In the light of day, after all the investigations into DOJ, CIA and FBI  corruption, we found out the Trump-Russia collusion story was a fairy tale. Trump was right in the end and Sessions was wrong.

People have been fired, displaced, ousted, disgraced over the Trump-Russia hoax. And so was Jeff Sessions, whom it appears now Trump never forgave for not fighting for him.

Tuesday night, in an attempt no doubt to draw attention from Joe Biden's Tuesday night primary wins, Trump announced his endorsement of NOT Jeff Sessions for Alabama Senate.

Trump endorsed his opponent, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville:

The president tweeted,

"Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect you Second Amendment ... "

The message continued in the following tweet:

"(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!"

Tuberville got the most votes in the March 3rd Alabama Primary:

Screenshot/Politico

The two candidates, Sessions and Tuberville, are headed for a November runoff.

President Trump has made his choice. He thinks Tuberville is the strong horse. Bring it on.

Let the Run-Offs Begin: Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville Tied in Ala. Senate Race

