Wine Caves, White Democrats, and Andrew Yang
Whenever a new Democrat debate comes along, I cringe. I nearly forgot about Thursday night’s debate because impeachment was dominating the news so much. But, I remembered just in time to sit and watch and pull what’s left of my hair out.
Though, let’s be honest, for a party that fancies itself to be a bastion of diversity, it was hard not to be amused at just how old and white the debate candidates Thursday night were. Andrew Yang was the only non-white candidate on stage. “It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on stage tonight. I miss Kamala, and I miss Cory, though I think Cory will be back,” Yang said. After playing lip service to the minority candidates who couldn’t be there, Yang had to boost his own minority credentials, probably because this was the first debate where he would be given time to speak. “I grew up the son of immigrants, and I had many racial epithets thrown against me.”
Yang’s theory for why he was the “lone candidate of color” on the stage? Money! “Fewer than five percent of Americans donate to political campaigns. You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income.” Therefore, Yang’s Universal Basic Income plan would apparently help make the Democrats' slate of candidates more diverse. “I guarantee, if we had a freedom dividend of $1,000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on stage tonight.” Okay, sure.
