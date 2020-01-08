Why Did Julián Castro Endorse Elizabeth Warren? It's Obvious.

Within days of dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, Julián Castro, Obama’s former Secretary of Housing, endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president. At a quick glance, it seemed like an odd choice as she appears to be dropping in recent polls. Her recent push for a ridiculously expensive Medicare-for-all plan ultimately hurt her candidacy because no one bought her explanation for how it would be paid for. Why not endorse one of those who appears to be in a decent position to win the Iowa caucuses? Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden are virtually neck and neck, while Warren’s standing in the state has been on the decline since October.

So, what’s Castro playing at?

Election analysts have been predicting for at least a year that the 2020 Democratic ticket will be a split between a man and a woman. In fact, the entire 2020 Democratic primary has been defined as much by identity politics as it has anti-Trumpism. Earlier in the campaign, the slate of candidates was seen as a reflection of diversity. In addition to old white men, they had women, minorities, and they even have a homosexual. It was the perfect metaphor for a party that claims to be tolerant of any group as long as they agree with them.