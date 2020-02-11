When You Hear About Joe Biden's Horrible NH Primary Finish You'll Know Why He Got the Hell Out of Town

Democratic presidential primary contender, former Vice President Joe Biden, got on the "No Malarky" bus – or was it a private jet? – and abruptly left New Hampshire for South Carolina before the primary results were revealed. As of this writing, Biden had finished in fifth place in the primary, within six points of Tom Steyer, who was rumored to be leaving the race; Andrew Yang, who left the race; and Tulsi Gabbard, who vows not to get out of the race. See the latest results below.

As Fox News analyst and former George W. Bush administration spokeswoman Dana Perino said, Biden was smart to exit because "if he'd stayed, every question from reporters would be 'are you going to quit?' She said that from a communications perspective, getting the heck out of dodge was wise.

Biden wasn't going to finish in the money and he knew it. As National Review explains:

"Biden, who was leading in national polls until recently, showed anemic numbers in early results of the primary, with Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts, slightly ahead of him. Both candidates are projected to finish below the 15 percent threshold required to secure delegates, according to CNN and MSNBC projections. New Hampshire’s 24 delegates will be awarded proportionally to candidates who make the 15 percent threshold. A candidate must have 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the party’s July convention in Milwaukee."

Before he abandoned New Hampshire to go man his "firewall" in South Carolina, Biden put on a brave face:

Today’s the day, New Hampshire! Confirm your polling location at https://t.co/M2XhjJUMST and make sure to get out and vote. pic.twitter.com/7BqdYrqFsK — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 11, 2020

Biden vowed to “...to head to South Carolina tonight. And I’m going to Nevada… we’ve got to look at them all.”

Biden finished well behind the frontrunners in the Iowa caucuses.

Joe's about to take the stage from South Carolina. Tune in to watch live: https://t.co/aGEAMOrBSq — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2020

President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale had fun at Biden's expense:

Is there a fifth place medal? Nope. However, here‘s your participation medal. pic.twitter.com/JxqB3ZY38D — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 12, 2020

Besides trolling Biden, Parscale, Trump's 2016 data wiz, had some eyebrow-raising intel about the Trump win in New Hampshire: "With approximately 54% of precincts reporting, President Trump has already received more votes than Presidents Barack Obama (49,080), George W. Bush (52,962) and Ronald Reagan (65,033) in their respective re-election New Hampshire Primaries."