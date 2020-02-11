[WATCH] YUGE Overflow Crowd Braves Frigid Temps to Cheer for Trump Outside NH Rally

Trump's rallies are always jam-packed and oversold. The overflow crowds are always there, watching on big screens that the president's team sets up for the ones who don't make it in. The rally on Monday night in NH was no different and some great footage was captured showing thousands of people, happy and cheering—and out in the cold.

Meanwhile, in a New Hampshire high school cafetorium (or possibly DMV), Biden spoke to a crowd of about 47 people and one very determined heckler. Are we still pretending he can win?

Even @JoeBiden is tired. He knows it’s over. He’s shook. He feels something coming. When you look at this compared to the @realDonaldTrump rally it’s almost satire. Who are these people? They can’t be serious. https://t.co/0foKAFVqgV — We Hold These Truths ?????? (@SchwabStrong) February 11, 2020

Back to the Trump rally...

I have never witnessed a movement like this in my lifetime. Honored to be on the right side of history as a lifelong Democrat supporting OUR president!



Packed to the rafters for @realDonaldTrump's #TrumpRallyNH. @DonaldJTrumpJr @DanScavino @LaraLeaTrump pic.twitter.com/3pMG2p2rIM — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) February 10, 2020

And it wouldn't be a Trump rally without some jabs at Crazy Bernie and the bumbling Democrats who screwed up their own caucuses.

"Democrats want to run your health care and they can't even run a caucus in Iowa." #TrumpRallyNH pic.twitter.com/utZnmfRDKU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2020

It's amazing to me that the Democrats are even running against this man. None of them can draw a crowd like this. Look at this overhead view of the line stretching for blocks. If any of the Democrat candidates could get this kind of excitement and participation we would hear about it twenty-four hours a day.

Air Force One is wheels down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (@flymanchester). Next stop, SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire! #TrumpRallyNH #KeepAmericaGreat2020???????? pic.twitter.com/l3VMToKGOX — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) February 10, 2020

Hey, wait a minute! Bernie has a decent crowd, but we all know the DNC isn't going to let him get the nomination. Instead, they're trying to sell us Joe Biden, who can't pack a high school gym.

No other candidate is going to get you a crowd like this! @thestrokes #BernieInNH pic.twitter.com/bR3emHYaLy — Harvard Students for Bernie (@Harvard4Bernie) February 11, 2020

As the election nears, expect bigger crowds at Democrat events. But it's worth noting that even when Trump isn't running for office, he can pack a stadium and still have thousands of people waiting outside.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter