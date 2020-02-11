[WATCH] YUGE Overflow Crowd Braves Frigid Temps to Cheer for Trump Outside NH Rally
Trump's rallies are always jam-packed and oversold. The overflow crowds are always there, watching on big screens that the president's team sets up for the ones who don't make it in. The rally on Monday night in NH was no different and some great footage was captured showing thousands of people, happy and cheering—and out in the cold.
Meanwhile, in a New Hampshire high school cafetorium (or possibly DMV), Biden spoke to a crowd of about 47 people and one very determined heckler. Are we still pretending he can win?
Back to the Trump rally...
And it wouldn't be a Trump rally without some jabs at Crazy Bernie and the bumbling Democrats who screwed up their own caucuses.
It's amazing to me that the Democrats are even running against this man. None of them can draw a crowd like this. Look at this overhead view of the line stretching for blocks. If any of the Democrat candidates could get this kind of excitement and participation we would hear about it twenty-four hours a day.
Hey, wait a minute! Bernie has a decent crowd, but we all know the DNC isn't going to let him get the nomination. Instead, they're trying to sell us Joe Biden, who can't pack a high school gym.
As the election nears, expect bigger crowds at Democrat events. But it's worth noting that even when Trump isn't running for office, he can pack a stadium and still have thousands of people waiting outside.
