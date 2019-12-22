[WATCH] Only 98 Turn Out for Biden Town Hall in Iowa; Protester Takes Microphone

Joe Biden may be the national frontrunner, but it doesn't seem as though he's inspired excitement amongst Iowans, at least according to the photo below of a town hall meeting in Ottumwa, IA, from Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller:

Good morning from Ottumwa, where @JoeBiden is kicking off a two-day campaign swing through Iowa. The event started off with one of Biden's organizers recalling when she heard him speak about ending domestic violence. #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/PTs9tQibp1 — Stephen Gruber-Miller (@sgrubermiller) December 21, 2019

The American Mirror estimates from the photo that only 98 people turned out for the town hall event featuring the former vice president.

The Des Moines Register published dozens of photos from the event but, all are tightly composed, making assessing the attendance impossible. The photo published on Twitter was taken from the media section in back, and clearly shows the entirety of the room's occupants.

That's not to say the event wasn't eventful.

Washington Post reporter Cleve R. Wootson, Jr. posted video of a protester wearing a "Death by Medicine" shirt who interrupted Biden's town hall and succeeded in taking the microphone from Biden, who apparently let him speak.

A guy talking about medical errors interrupted Biden’s remarks in Ottumwa. ‘Make it quick,’ Biden said, then handed him the mic. pic.twitter.com/vJMkoxiRA6 — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) December 21, 2019

President Trump had a rally in Iowa last year, here's video of the people who showed up:

Beautiful evening in Iowa. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! #MAGA???? pic.twitter.com/Zi0rwyajrz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2018

Just sayin'.

