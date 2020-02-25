[WATCH] Mike Bloomberg's Freudian Slip: 'I Bought—I Got Them Elected'
No, your ears were not deceiving you. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D-PILES OF CASH) pretty much confessed to having bought elections.
"Let’s just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought – I got them," he said.
Yes, this is real.
