send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
Election 2020

[WATCH] Mike Bloomberg's Freudian Slip: 'I Bought—I Got Them Elected'

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-02-25T20:52:57
chat comments

No, your ears were not deceiving you. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D-PILES OF CASH) pretty much confessed to having bought elections.

"Let’s just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought – I got them," he said.

Yes, this is real.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

https://pjmedia.com/election/watch-mike-bloombergs-freudian-slip-i-bought-i-got-them-elected/

Related: 2020 presidential election, Mike Bloomberg
Editor's Choice
VodkaPundit VIP: Bern It Down
Comments
Obama Must Be Terrified of Blagojevich
Comments
Podcast: The Fringe With Megan Fox
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media