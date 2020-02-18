send
Election 2020

[WATCH] Mike Bloomberg: 'Black and Latino Males' Don't Know 'How to Find Jobs' or 'Behave in the Workplace'

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-18T10:35
chat comments

Mike Bloomberg's past racially charged comments just keep coming back to haunt him. In a newly uncovered video, Bloomberg can be seen saying that "black and Latino males" don't know how to find jobs or how to behave in the workplace. The interview is from 2011, while the then-Mayor of New York CIty was promoting a three-year initiative to help minorities in the workplace.

“Nevertheless, there's this enormous cohort of black and Latino males, age, let’s say, 16 to 25, that don't have jobs, don't have any prospects, don't know how to find jobs, don't know what their skill sets are, don't know how to behave in the workplace where they have to work collaboratively and collectively--” he said before being interrupted by the interviewer.

This resurfaced clip comes on the heels of his disparaging comments about farmers coming to light, and his past support of stop-and-frisk, becoming a huge liabilities for him as he buys his way through the Democratic nomination process.

The full interview can be watched here:

https://pjmedia.com/election/watch-mike-bloomberg-said-black-and-latino-males-dont-know-how-to-find-jobs-or-behave-in-the-workplace-in-2011/

