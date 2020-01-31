Loon Patrol: Elizabeth Warren Vows She'll Let a 'Young Trans Person' Choose Her Secretary of Education

You have to see this to believe it. Elizabeth Warren just pledged that she will not hire a Secretary of Education until a "young trans person" she claims she met interviews the candidate and approves. This is not a joke. The next president of the United States (maybe) is going to have a cabinet member chosen by a transgender child. Talk about pandering.

"First, it has to be someone who has taught in a public school. Hello? And part two, because it came from a young trans person who asked about a welcoming community, I'm going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf and only if this person believes that our secretary of education nominee is committed to creating a welcoming environment...will that person actually be advanced to being the Secretary of Education," she said.

What a loon!

If @eWarren is elected president, a transgender child will have the final say on her pick for secretary of education.



pic.twitter.com/jIQmVqeeOa — Cassandra Fairbanks ?? (@CassandraRules) January 30, 2020

