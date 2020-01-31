send
Election 2020

Loon Patrol: Elizabeth Warren Vows She'll Let a 'Young Trans Person' Choose Her Secretary of Education

By Megan Fox 2020-01-31T10:13:47
chat comments
elizabeth warren rallies at the capitol

You have to see this to believe it. Elizabeth Warren just pledged that she will not hire a Secretary of Education until a "young trans person" she claims she met interviews the candidate and approves. This is not a joke. The next president of the United States (maybe) is going to have a cabinet member chosen by a transgender child. Talk about pandering.

"First, it has to be someone who has taught in a public school. Hello? And part two, because it came from a young trans person who asked about a welcoming community, I'm going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf and only if this person believes that our secretary of education nominee is committed to creating a welcoming environment...will that person actually be advanced to being the Secretary of Education," she said.

What a loon!

Elizabeth Warren Proposes Orwellian Criminal Penalties for Spreading ‘Disinformation’ Online

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/election/watch-loon-patrol-elizabeth-warren-is-going-to-let-a-young-trans-person-pick-her-secretary-of-education/

