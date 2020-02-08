WATCH: Leading 2020 Democrats Admit They Oppose Killing Terrorists

It's hard to imagine anyone running to be commander in chief would ever oppose killing terrorists intent on attacking our nation and our nation's people, but sadly, top 2020 Democrats were united in their belief that killing terrorists is a bad idea.

Mayor Pete said that if he were president, he would not have taken out Iranian terrorist Soleimani.

Joe Biden also said he would not have ordered the strike on terrorist leader Soleimani. Biden infamously also opposed the raid the resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.

Bernie Sanders seemed to be totally cool with terrorists plotting to kill Americans without any action on our part because killing terrorists creates "international anarchy" or something.

PJM's managing editor Paula Bolyard perfectly explained the ridiculousness of this position on Twitter: "I'm old enough to remember when Bill Clinton decided to 'look for alternatives' instead of taking out bin Laden when he had the chance. How'd that work out?"

I'm old enough to remember when Bill Clinton decided to "look for alternatives" instead of taking out bin Laden when he had the chance. How'd that work out? https://t.co/teRkQJgYwM — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) February 8, 2020

It's scary to think these people want to run the county and be commander-in-chief. If you're not willing to protect the American people, which is a President's most important job, why the hell are you even running?

