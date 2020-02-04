WATCH: Democrat Wants to Take Back Her Vote for Buttigieg After Finding out He's Gay During Iowa Caucus

It's hard to imagine that anyone paying attention to politics was unaware that Pete Buttigieg is gay. It's hardly been a secret. The media has celebrated this many times. TIME magazine even featured Buttigieg and his partner on their cover last year. You'd have to be living under a rock not to know this.

Yet, one Democrat was flabbergasted after finding this out during the Iowa caucuses and literally asked to have her vote for Buttigieg back so she could change it.

"Are you saying he has a same-sex partner?" the Democrat caucus-goer asked.

"Pete?" asked Buttigieg precinct captain Nikki Heever.

"Yes," multiple people responded.

"Are you kidding?" the woman replied, shocked.

"He's married to a man," explained Heever.

"Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the shocked woman said. "So can I have my card back?"

It is unclear whether she was able to get her card back to change her vote, but she expressed surprise that this fact hadn't been brought out before.

"It's common knowledge," Buttigieg precinct captain Nikki Heever explained to the woman, who cited the Bible as her reason for her opposition to Buttigieg's lifestyle.

TMZ was shocked that this woman's "way of thinking is alive and well ... and can literally be THE difference-maker," but it also tells you that there are still members of the Democratic Party who believe in traditional values and probably don't take well to their radical LGBTQ agenda.

Still, I can't get over how this woman has gone more than a year since Buttigieg announced his candidacy without knowing he is gay. Does she know that Joe Biden was Barack Obama's vice president, or was that a shock to her as well?

Quite frankly, how does this woman square her beliefs with the direction of her party as a whole? Is she not aware that Democrats are hostile to Christian values, forcing Christian organizations to pay for abortions, Christian bakers to perform their services for same-sex weddings, and pushing for boys to be able to play on girls' sports teams and use girls' locker rooms?

I think this woman needs a wake-up call about how her party has gone off the deep end.

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis