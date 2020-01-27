[WATCH] Buttigieg Dashes Pro-Life Dem Voter's Hopes for Inclusive Party at Fox Town Hall

Pete Buttigieg was confronted by a pro-life Democrat voter at a Fox town hall event on Sunday asking if the party still wants her in it. "I am a proud pro-life Democrat. Do you want the support of pro-life Democratic voters... there are about 21 million of us, and if so, would you support more moderate platform language in the Democratic party to ensure that the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody?" Kristen Day asked.

Buttigieg responded, "Well, I respect where you're coming from, and I hope to earn your vote, but I'm not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you." he said. "I am pro-choice. And I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision," he added, as the crowd then began clapping and cheering before he could continue, signaling their disgust with the idea of a pro-life Democrat.

"I know that the difference of opinion that you and I have is one that we have come by honestly," he continued. "The best that I can offer, and it may win your vote and if not I understand, if we can't agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line. And in my view, it's the woman who is faced with that decision in her own life." This was followed by more wild applause, but then something happened that I didn't expect. Moderator Chris Wallace went back to Day and asked her if she was satisfied with Buttigieg's answer. Her response was epic.

"I was not," said Day. "He did not answer the second part of my question and the second part was, the Democratic platform contains language that basically says we don't belong, that we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it, and there's nothing that says people who have diversity of views on this issue should be included in the party." Unbelievably, no one yanked the microphone away from her and she continued to destroy the Democrat position on abortion.

"In 1996 there was language in the Democratic platform that said 'we understand that people have varying and different views on this issue but we are a big tent party that includes everybody,'" she said. "'We welcome you,' people like me, 'into the party so we can work on issues we agree on.' So my question to you is, would you be open to language like that in the Democratic platform?"

Buttigieg basically told her no. "I support the position of my party that this kind of medical care needs to be available to everyone," he countered. "Hopefully we will be able to partner on other issues."

I hope Day and the 21 million pro-life Democrats like her heard that loud and clear. They are not welcome in the party. They will not be considered nor included in a party that has moved to the extreme left on every issue. Day and others like her need to abandon ship immediately because none of their candidates are the Democrats of yesterday who had room for blue-dog Democrats or center Democrats. The Democrat Party is now the fringe left and everyone else is out in the cold.

The national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) issued the following statement:

Doubling down on abortion extremism, last night Mayor Buttigieg could not identify a single instance where he would limit abortion, or even acknowledge room for debate on the issue within the Democratic Party. This is a mistake. Recent polling shows 44% of rank-and-file Democrats want to vote for a candidate who supports common-ground limits on abortion. The modern Democratic Party is the party of abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide. President Trump, in stark contrast, has championed popular legislation to stop late-term abortion and protect babies who survive abortions. The choice for voters is clear. Only one candidate will uphold the compassionate consensus of the American people when it comes to abortion: President Donald Trump.

