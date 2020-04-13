WATCH: Joe Biden Promises to 'Transform This Nation' in Accepting Bernie's Endorsement

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) launched a livestream video with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," Sanders said to Biden as the video began.

Biden acknowledged his differences with Sanders, but he also suggested he would endorse many of the self-identified democratic socialist's ideas.

The presumptive nominee made a gaffe even as he laid out the six "policy working groups" he would launch with Sanders: "economy, education, criminal justice, immigration, climate change, and the economy."

Biden insisted he would beef up America's social safety net, "make sure that health care is made accessible and affordable to every American," provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and combat "structural racism." He blamed that "structural racism" for "this godawful situation at which African Americans and Latinos suffer most at the hands of the coronavirus."

The presumptive nominee turned the video over to Sanders for a closing statement, during which Bernie repeated his talking points about "income and wealth inequality," a "broken" health care system, climate change, and more. "There's a lot of work to do. Let's go forward together in doing that. And I know you're the kind of guy who's going to be inclusive."

Sanders's endorsement for Biden came much quicker in the 2020 campaign cycle than his belated endorsement for Hillary Clinton.

Before signing off, Biden called it "bizarre" that America does not consider health care to be a "right," echoing one of Bernie's key talking points. While the former vice president has not endorsed Sanders' Medicare for All plan, his government expansion into health care would push America in that direction.

Biden concluded by promising that if he beats Donald Trump, he would "transform this nation" as much as Franklin Delano Roosevelt. This FDR reference may have been a hat tip to the Green New Deal.

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.