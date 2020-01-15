[WATCH] Audio of Tense Post-Debate Confrontation Between Warren and Sanders Revealed

After Tuesday night's debate, the cameras caught an awkward and tense moment between Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders. After they each stuck to their respective versions of a past private conversation they had where Bernie allegedly told Warren he didn't think a woman could win the presidency, Warren refused to shake Sanders's hand when he offered it.

Billionaire Tom Steyer was in between the two at the time and looked understandably uncomfortable at what was obviously a tense moment between them. Up until now, we didn't know what the two said to each other. Steyer had been asked multiple times about it in interviews, but he claimed not to know what was said, only revealing that he was very much aware that it was a very tense moment.

CNN revealed the audio of the exchange Wednesday evening, and it's a doozy.

WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national TV. SANDERS: What? WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national TV. SANDERS: You know, let's not do it right now. You want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion. WARREN: Anytime. SANDERS: You called me a liar, you told me—alright, let's not do it now.

BREAKING: Audio from the post-Debate confrontation between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has been released.



WARREN: “I think you just called me a liar on National TV”



pic.twitter.com/GcKCYKL4FH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2020

Ouch. Well, it's obvious that there's going to be bad blood between them for a while.

If that exchange had occurred during the debate it might not have been so boring.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis