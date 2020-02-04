Warren Staffer to Project Veritas: 'We Lose Elections' by Focusing on Transgender Pronouns

On Monday, Project Veritas released its latest undercover video on the 2020 Democratic race, revealing dissent among campaign staffers for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-1/1024th of a Plan). Field organizer Angel Alicea took Warren's campaign to task for focusing on transgender pronoun politics rather than issues Americans truly care about.

"At the end of the day, if we’re gonna prioritize pronouns over making sure people have a decent standard of living, that’s wrong. And it’s like when you come from where I come from, no one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun. People wanna know how you’re gonna create a job," Alicea told Project Veritas.

Warren clarified her pronouns on Twitter last July in an attempt to pander to the increasingly vocal transgender activist movement. Miriam Ben-Shalom, the first lesbian to be reinstated to the Army after getting booted over her sexual orientation, called out Warren for this shameful pandering. Ben-Shalom warned about the serious concerns feminists have about the transgender movement's threat to women's safety and basic rights.

"With civility and no ill-will: Please. Stop with the pronoun silliness," Ben-Shalom wrote to the 2020 candidate. "Instead of pandering to the trans lobby, may I respectfully request that you look at what women are losing in terms of sports, safety, medical services, parental rights, and basic human rights, such as the right to privacy, not to mention the horrors of medical experimentation on children by trans-supporting Big Pharma and Big Medicine."

Alicea did not express any of these concerns, but he did suggest that transgender pronouns are silly and could cost Democrats elections.

"I’m like here for the pronoun things — but I just feel like I shouldn’t have to say, ‘he/him/his’, like shouldn’t it just be implied?" the Warren staffer said. "Like I’ve been called out for saying something like that, but this is why we lose elections, because we’re zeroing on sh*t like that."

Alicea complained about getting lectured on identity politics from "you white liberals."

"I got called out for not having those (pronouns) on my Twitter bio and I was like … Yeah, so I threw them in there just to, like, satisfy the folks," he said. "It’s just identity politics and again I get called on it for calling it that but it’s like I’m a f**king brown man you can’t tell me… I had to do diversity and inclusion training and I’m like what are you going to tell me, you white liberals, that I don’t already know."

Alicea complained about one of his co-workers, Paige Harrington, who is clearly a woman but prefers to be referred to as "they."

"Don’t call her ‘she’ in front of her, she’ll be very upset," Alicea said. "Use the ‘they/them’ pronouns, but it’s like, I’m still trying to get up to speed on that, but at the end of the day, we’ve become the party that has prioritized that rather than putting food on the table for working families, and it’s like, that’s why we lose."

"We’re zeroing in on something — And I’m not saying it doesn’t matter, we should make people feel comfortable and accepted," he explained. "But when you put that over making sure people have decent jobs and healthcare like it’s a f**king no-brainer why we’re going to goddamn lose an election."

Harrington praised Warren's recent promises that she would include a "non-binary person" in her cabinet and that she would allow a "young trans person" to veto her choice for secretary of education.

"I’ll say it. I love the queer staff. Like, I love all the staff but the queer staff and the trans staff, that’s where it’s at," she said. The staffer then went on to demonize straight white men.

"Yup. Us straight white dudes. Just..." the Project Veritas undercover journalist began.

"You ruin it for everyone, Brad. I’ll say it. Nobody likes you," Harrington responded. Ouch!

Alicea and Harrington badmouthed the Stonewall Caucus, an LGBT activist group that originally endorsed Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Warren is far from alone in pandering to the transgender movement, but she has proven herself the most shameless in this regard. Alicea is correct that transgender activism is a political liability, not an asset. Whichever Democrat wins the primary, Trump will have a field day attacking him or her on this issue.

BREAKING: #Expose2020 Part 5: @ewarren Field Organizer @Los_ANGELes2 Blasts Campaign; Caught on Tape Saying They are Self-Destructing on Gender Issues.



"No One Gives a F**k About a G** D**n Pronoun…People Want to Know How to Create a Job" pic.twitter.com/DmM5PNjwSa — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 3, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.