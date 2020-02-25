send
Election 2020

Wait, Did Joe Biden Just Say Nearly Half the U.S. Population Died of 'Gun Violence'? Why Yes, Yes He Did.

By Victoria Taft 2020-02-25T22:09:23
chat comments

During the Democratic Debate in South Carolina, there were plenty of claims.

Mike Bloomberg let it slip that he "bought" off Congressional reps with his millions. Elizabeth Warren repeated her debunked, yet oft-spoken tale about being fired when she was pregnant.

And then there was Joe Biden. The former vice president claimed that 150 million people have died from "gun violence."

150 million people have been killed since 2007, when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability. More than all the wars! Including Vietnam! From that point on, carnage on our streets, and I want to tell you, if I'm elected [turns awkwardly to camera and points], I'm coming for you, and gun manufacturers, I'm going to take you on and I'm going ... blurble [drowned out in cheers].

As of 2018, there were 327.2 million people in the United States of America. We're pretty sure than half of them didn't die of gun violence since 2007. Other viewers were pretty sure too.

One American News "Daily Ledger" host Graham Ledger said "WHAT?"

Katie Pavlich called old Joe's gun violence stats obviously "false":

That's what we thought.

Biden's whopper made the highlight reel:

Media reporter Joe Concha said he'd have to double-check the figures because someone might actually think Biden is telling the truth:

The hashtag #150million was trending on Twitter. How could it not be?

Watch the gaffe for yourself:

Honestly, we all make mistakes and get our stats mixed up.

And then there are Joe Biden's gaffes and stats. Lawd, Lawd, Lawd.

