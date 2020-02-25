Wait, Did Joe Biden Just Say Nearly Half the U.S. Population Died of 'Gun Violence'? Why Yes, Yes He Did.

During the Democratic Debate in South Carolina, there were plenty of claims.

Mike Bloomberg let it slip that he "bought" off Congressional reps with his millions. Elizabeth Warren repeated her debunked, yet oft-spoken tale about being fired when she was pregnant.

And then there was Joe Biden. The former vice president claimed that 150 million people have died from "gun violence."

150 million people have been killed since 2007, when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability. More than all the wars! Including Vietnam! From that point on, carnage on our streets, and I want to tell you, if I'm elected [turns awkwardly to camera and points], I'm coming for you, and gun manufacturers, I'm going to take you on and I'm going ... blurble [drowned out in cheers].

As of 2018, there were 327.2 million people in the United States of America. We're pretty sure than half of them didn't die of gun violence since 2007. Other viewers were pretty sure too.

One American News "Daily Ledger" host Graham Ledger said "WHAT?"

Did Biden just say 150 million people killed by guns over the past few years... WHAT? #2A pic.twitter.com/3kGrbROqvl — Graham Ledger (@GrahamLedger) February 26, 2020

Katie Pavlich called old Joe's gun violence stats obviously "false":

Biden just said 150 million people have been killed by "gun violence" over the past 10+ years. This is so so false. There are 300 million people in America. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 26, 2020

That's what we thought.

Biden's whopper made the highlight reel:

Media reporter Joe Concha said he'd have to double-check the figures because someone might actually think Biden is telling the truth:

Biden: “150 million people have been killed (by firearms) since 2007.” I get fact-checking in real-time is a bear, but that couldn’t go unchecked. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 26, 2020

The hashtag #150million was trending on Twitter. How could it not be?

According to Joe Biden, half the entire US population has been killed in the past 13 years:



"150 million people have been killed since 2007"



This #DemDebate is something wild pic.twitter.com/kNa8YNzAjM — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 26, 2020

Watch the gaffe for yourself:

Democrat Joe Biden blatantly lies as he falsely claims that *150 MILLION* Americans have been killed in shootings since 2007.



That's nearly half the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/hwkg2YQjZn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2020

Honestly, we all make mistakes and get our stats mixed up.

And then there are Joe Biden's gaffes and stats. Lawd, Lawd, Lawd.