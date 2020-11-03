Between an Antifa Maoist and a Dope, Portland Picks the Dope for Mayor

It’s exactly the opposite of an embarrassment of riches. Portland voters re-elected Ted Wheeler in Tuesday’s election but that’s only because he was less odious and scary than his antifa opposition.

Wheeler and Sarah Iannarone, his challenger, spent more than $1.4 million in the race, with Iannarone taking advantage of taxpayer support like the good communist she is.

How you vote for Portland mayor in Nov is your business, but I don't want you bullying, stealing, vandalizing, or vote shaming each other over it. For the the next 87 days, my focus is reaching & convincing a majority of Portland's 430K registered voters to unseat Ted Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/VY3wXFBQ1o — vote sarah iannarone for mayor (@sarahforpdx) August 21, 2020

Wheeler and Iannarone were two of 19 candidates facing off in the May 19 primary, with Wheeler missing the 50% win threshold by less than a point, forcing the November runoff.

The George Floyd riots of the spring, touching off nearly 150 nights of rioting by antifa, Black Lives Matter ™, and other Leftists on the streets of Portland, only helped Iannarone with the Portland protest crowd, according to local wags.

Wheeler looked weak and indecisive in his attempts to corral the antifa violence, looting, arsons, and mayhem over the months, but his verbal attacks on Trump—because the Bad Orange Man didn’t want antifa firebombing the federal courthouse in downtown Portlan—endeared Wheeler to enough of the voters to propel him past the avowed Maoist. As mayor and police commissioner, Wheeler also didn’t want to disembowel the funding for the police department.

Iannarone, like her antifa brethren, wanted to defund the police—eviscerating the force that has been used as cannon fodder for violent protesters who demanded and got assurances that police would not use weapons that would hurt them and their feelings. Bernie Sanders thought she was a real winner and gave her his endorsement.

Iannarone, who sports a skirt with images of the top communist mass-murderers of the 20th century, gave Wheeler a run for his money, at one point boasting a 12-point lead over Wheeler.

WARNING ! 🚨 🚨 🚨 Wake up, Portland. This woman is pure evil. She even wore a dress of mass murderers. If that isn’t another red flag 🚩then Portland is lost forever. pic.twitter.com/jMxYm595Z5 — The Duke 🇺🇸 (@Freedom81Duke) October 5, 2020

If you’re playing Where’s Waldo on Sarah Iannarone’s skirt in that tweet, you can see Mao Zedong, whose Great Leap Forward killed 45 million Chinese during his tenure. There’s Che Guevarra and others, including Karl Marx and Josef Stalin. Between all of them, they killed more than 100 million human beings.

Portland may have dodged a bullet, but the gun’s still pointed at the nice people of the Rose City.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft.” Where you can hear her series, “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it at your favorite podcast outlets. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Parler @VictoriaTaft