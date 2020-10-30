We’re just days away from the big enchilada, the one we’ve all been waiting for! Election Day 2020 is just around the corner – mere hours away, really. And in “This Week in Ballot Shenanigans: ‘Disgrace to Democracy’ Edition!” we’ve seen court battles, real-time rewriting of voting rules, ballot dumpster-diving, and a guy who burned down a metal ballot box in the cradle of American freedom and liberty.

This week’s journey begins on Boylston Street in downtown Boston, where Worldly Armand was observed on camera setting fire to ballots inside a metal ballot receptacle. The box contained 122 ballots, 87 of which were able to be read and processed. The Washington Examiner reported that 35 were too damaged to be counted. Firefighters flooded the box to put out the fire. Ballots that survived the fire were soaked by water.

Somehow police were able to ID Worldly from these fantastic photographs and he was busted for willful and malicious burning.

BPD Investigating Ballot Box Fire in the area of 700 Boylston Street in Boston. https://t.co/8FYA34H815 pic.twitter.com/FNrO1PpEUg — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 25, 2020

While the DA said that Worldly was a mentally disturbed man, Boston’s mayor said the act of arson was a “disgrace to democracy.” He said he hoped that people wouldn’t be intimidated by the act. All the boxes in Boston are under 24-hour surveillance to ensure they can ID perps with those fantastic photos after ballots have already been destroyed.

In Broward County, Fla., better known as Hanging Chad, Fla., two men have been arrested and charged for stealing ballots from the post office. They were found to have a big ol’ mailbag full of mail and ballots when authorities caught up with them.

The officer spotted a bag of mail wedged between the front car seat of the vehicle and also noticed a device used to fish mail out of the drop box. Additionally, there were two mail-in ballots separated from the other mail spotted.

Their attorney claimed that his clients were innocent of trying to throw an election because they only meant to steal the first-class mail. You know, in Broward County that lame excuse might actually work.

Over to Harris County, Texas, the most Leftist county in Texas and also the place of the ignominious end to Dan Rather’s CBS career when he used faked documents, which he never vetted, to smear George W. Bush about his National Guard service, and where his daughter, Robin, is a Democrat community organizer.

It is here that we find U.S. postal workers, who are responsible for ferrying our precious votes to the vote tabulators, and who endorsed Joe Biden for president, have dumped mail, including ballots again!

We go to Click2Houston, where we learn that two bins of stolen mail were found in a “townhome complex dumpster.” The hero of this story, maintenance man John Lester, received a complaint from a resident and fished out mail from the dumpster.

Among the stolen correspondence were sensitive legal documents from multiple law firms, including a last will and testament, wedding announcements, birthday and thank you cards, packages, documents with personal information and two absentee ballots. “All of it was opened and dumped,” said Lester. One absentee ballot, bound for Baton Rouge, was open and showing a vote for President Donald Trump. A second ballot did not appear to be opened and was being sent to an address in California.

We believe with 100% certainty that the media’s “fact-checkers” will label President Trump a liar for mentioning Harris County ballot tampering.

Three hours away in Bexar County, James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas crew caught up with a woman who was going to the doors of elderly Texans and coaching them on how to vote—for a price—and also allegedly “changing” votes.

I confronted Joann Ramon over the allegations Raquel Rodriguez made that connected her to the illegal voter fraud going on in Texas. She denied involvement and claimed Raquel hasn’t worked for her in years! Sure… pic.twitter.com/UTxi3wpXq9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 29, 2020

All of that is illegal, by the way.

In Kentucky, another U.S. Postal Service former employee is being investigated for ballot dumping.

USPS worker “DeShawn Bojgere, 30, of, Louisville, was charged with delay or destruction of mail, a federal crime under 18 United States Code 1703, after allegedly discarding a large quantity of mail sometime between Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, according to the criminal complaint. The dumped mail was later found in a construction dumpster on Galene Drive in Louisville and included approximately 111 general election absentee ballots from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office being mailed to voters to be filled out.

We don’t know if this was Bojgere’s first foray into ballot and mail dumping or just his latest.

And yet another USPS ballot-dumping incident In Los Angeles, where a woman learned her ballot was dumped on the street near where she’d walked her ballot to a nearby mailbox days before.

Melda Mangampo was stunned when she saw her ballot was one of those scattered on Russell Avenue. Mangampo said she mailed it Tuesday night, dropping it off at a mailbox at the Los Feliz post office. Her ballot and three others ended up scattered on that street. Among the mail, there was a letter from the Employment Development Department and a copy of a driver’s license.

What were these mail thieves after, anyway? Doesn’t matter. They easily could have disenfranchised Mangampo and others who depend on the postal service to get their ballots in safely and on time.

In national news, at some point, someone’s going to have to do a Venn diagram of the U.S. Supreme Court’s seemingly schizophrenic decisions on special COVID election decisions.

The Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s rewritten election laws could extend voting, eliminate postmarks, and forbid signature-matching as we told you in last week’s update. This week, the Republican Party filed a motion to get SCOTUS to fast-track a reconsideration of that decision, but was denied until after the election. However, in a Wisconsin case, the justices “refused to reinstate a lower-court order that would have added six days to the deadline, identical to the extension granted primary voters in April. A federal appeals court already had blocked the additional days,” according to the Associated Press.

Finally, a little good news. Virginia will supposedly not go the way of Pennsylvania, where they accept ballots without a proper postmarks on them to show they arrived before Election Day. Ordinarily, one might think that this decision by a state court on Friday is right out of Duh.com but you’d be wrong. Every election change to fight COVID has increased voter fraud chances. Read here from last week’s Ballot Shenanigans about the outrages in Pennsylvania.

The court agreed that ballots on which the post date can’t be verified either through postmark or a bar code can’t be accepted. https://t.co/YeZ21v2zUx — Petr Svab (@PetrSvab) October 29, 2020

Until next week’s post-election apocalypse Ballot Shenanigans. I leave you, Dear Reader.

And don’t forget to vote.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft.” Find it at your favorite podcast outlets. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Parler @VictoriaTaft