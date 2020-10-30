BOOM: Hunter's 'Smoking Gun' Email Implicating Joe Biden Just BLEW UP

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that a cybersecurity expert has authenticated the email that implicates then-Vice President Joe Biden in his son’s shady business dealings in Ukraine.

Rudy Giuliani, a former New York mayor and former federal prosecutor, gave the DCNF a copy of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. The news website then gave the founder of Errata Security, Robert Graham, a copy of the so-called “smoking gun” email and all the metadata associated with it. Errata is the same company used by The Washington Post, Wired, and other publications.

The April 17, 2015, email between Hunter Biden and an advisor to Burisma, Vadym Pozharskiy, verified that Joe Biden had personal knowledge of his son’s business dealings with the Burisma advisor. This contradicted Biden’s protestations on the campaign trail. At the time, the then-vice president was Obama’s “point man” on Ukraine. The email thanked Hunter Biden for the personal meeting with his dad and getting to spend “some time together.”

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s really an honor and pleasure.”

Pozharskiy ended the email by asking to get together for coffee.

Burisma is the energy company that hired the younger Biden to be a member of the board of directors, where he earned a reported $50,000 to $83,000 a month for what appears to have been a no-show job. Graham says that his examination of the document shows that it was an authentic email between the two.

Graham previously told the DCNF that [an email] sent from Gmail, such as Pozharski’s message to Hunter Biden, can be “absolutely verified beyond a shadow of a doubt” by testing its contents against the unique DKIM signature found in its metadata. Graham used the DKIM signature within the email to verify with a private key on Google’s servers that the sender, recipient, subject, date and body of the message that the DCNF obtained from Giuliani were unchanged from when the email was originally sent in April 2015. Graham said the only way the email could have been faked is if someone hacked into Google’s servers, found the private key and used it to reverse engineer the email’s DKIM signature.

The DCNF asked Graham to verify the authenticity of the email because of the news media’s and social media sites’ refusal to report on the story of Biden the Elder’s alleged slippery dealings while he was the vice president. The New York Post, which broke the story, has been blocked or muted on social media accounts.

Twitter, which allowed dissemination of the Russian/Hillary Clinton fake Steele dossier and other anti-Trump stories, claims unconvincingly that the unclear provenance of the documents was why it was blocking the story on its platform. This authentication should put to rest Twitter chief Jack Dorsey’s concerns. It’s certainly more authentication than the fake Steele dossier ever got from the American media.

The Biden family has not disputed that the laptop is Hunter Biden’s.

According to Tony Bobulinski, another business associate of Hunter Biden’s, Joe Biden was always included in the payoff for the business deals as long as there was “plausible deniability.” His dealings with the Biden family occurred in 2017 when Joe Biden had left public service and was considering a run for the presidency.

Rudy Giuliani says that in exploiting the information on the legally obtained laptop, that he’s spotted evidence of several federal crimes, including money laundering and racketeering. He cites himself as an expert on the statute since he was among the first to use the RICO statutes on the mob. On Thursday, the DOJ announced it had an open money-laundering investigation into Hunter Biden.

