Joe's Freudian Sniff? Joe Biden Just Said He's Got a Great VOTER FRAUD Operation Going

Some people who have seen the hastily hatched post-COVID voter rules in Democrat states know there are some serious ballot shenanigans going on this election. Now Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has wittingly – or unwittingly – confirmed it. You just never know with Joe.

Was he misspeaking or just opening his mouth and removing the filter between his brain and mouth? Was it a Joe Bidenesque Freudian slip sniff?

Biden was holding a rare campaign event – via video – when he boastfully proclaimed that his campaign operates “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Worse? He was cribbing from notes.

👀👀 Joe Biden brags about having “the most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in the history of American politics” pic.twitter.com/PfkqrFXu7i — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 24, 2020

C’mon, man!

The problem is that though Joe may have just misspoken in another bumbling, Zoom campaign appearance using his crib notes, out here in the real world there is serious concern about real-time election manipulation.

The CEO of the polling company, The Trafalgar Group, believes President Trump will win Pennsylvania and could very well have it stolen through election fraud. Recent decisions by the Democrat Secretary of State and upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have changed voting rules on the fly, extending voting, not requiring validated signatures or postmarks.

None of these drastic, last-minute changes have been done by the state legislatures.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the Biden-Harris campaign? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.