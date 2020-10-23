No Signature Match? No Postmark? No Problemo! It's This Week in Ballot Shenanigans!

When last we left you, Dear Reader, we were dumpster-diving for ballots, navigating the depths of a 15-yard box for the 100 stale beer and coffee ground-stained ballots dumped by some malevolent (or lazy) postal worker in Kentucky. This week, another 99 ballots and hundreds of pieces of first-class mail were found dumped by yet another postal worker, this one in New Jersey.

Both ballot-tossing layabouts are being prosecuted by the feds, but it’s unknown at this point if this is their first ballot-tossing caper or just their latest ballot-tossing caper.

It’s hard to judge what’s worse, some disgruntled postal worker tossing ballots or Pennsylvania accepting and counting all ballots – even ones that have no identifying information, the right postmark, and mailed after the election.

We’ll start with the story that made headlines recently when Pennsylvania authorities tossed out 372,000 ballot applications.

#Pennsylvania has rejected hundreds of thousands of mail-in #ballot applications this election year, with the vast majority of those rejections occurring because of #duplicate ballot requests from voters in the state. https://t.co/pm8UTtVHhb — chris (@Gato_chris1) October 17, 2020

Far from disenfranchising voters, we are assured by Pennsylvania officials that 90% of the applications were duplicates due to confused voters signing up at multiple places and with different groups, according to Just the News. Hmm.

Federal and state court actions this week have amplified the warning issued by the CEO of the polling firm Trafalgar Group, Robert Cahaly. As I reported at PJMedia, Cahaly predicted Trump could win the state but could very well have it stolen from him through election fraud.

I believe Pennsylvania to be the number one state that Trump could win and have stolen from him through voter fraud. Pennsylvania has had a lot of voter fraud over the years and giving people unsolicited absentee ballots is literally like giving voter fraud operations steroids. I think it’s the state he’s most likely to win and not get the votes from.

And when you find out about the allowable ballot chicanery you’ll understand why Cahaly is concerned.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court considered an appeal by Republicans to stay a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court ruling allowing ballots to be received and counted up to three days after the election. Since the U.S. Supreme Court was deadlocked 4-4 because John Roberts joined the liberal justices, and because there’s no 9th justice, the court allowed the ruling by the state court to stand. The coups de grace is that ballots will be received and counted “even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.” That means unless you affirmatively saw Joe Blow physically submitting his ballot and got photographic proof of the actual ballot, there’s nothing that will stand in the way of that ballot being counted. Three days after the election. Without a clear postmark. Holy balls.

Republicans said, hey, wait a minute. Federal statute sets the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November as Election Day. Dia. Which has the same number of syllables as uno. One. Day. Remember when Trump tossed out the idea that maybe Election Day could be moved, instead of all the states changing their election rules for coronavirus to include the mail-in ballots? Remember the outrage? Those critics have scattered to the corners.

But, there’s more! Remember the signature on the ballot that is checked against voter registrations to supposedly ensure voter integrity? Take a seat.

Another Pennsylvania state Supreme Court ruling on Friday held that the signatures on the registration and the ballot don’t have to match. In September, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar issued guidance that election workers would do no signature matching. The GOP sued to stop her, but Friday’s ruling seems to have settled the issue unless it goes back to John Roberts and the liberal wing of SCOTUS again. All this chicanery to fight COVID-19.

The GOP and Trump campaign sued the largest county in Nevada on Friday to prevent the separation of the ballot from its envelope until GOP election observers can get a better look at the ballots. The issue stems from Clark County, where 70% of the state’s residents reside. The GOP says local officials were preventing poll watchers from observing the processing of votes by keeping them 25 feet away and therefore cannot “meaningfully observe” the process.

Voting by fax? This guy claims to have done it.

The future is great! Just slide in paper, dial number, press start and done! Super easy! I seriously just voted by fax in 2020.#fax #OurCounty #ballot pic.twitter.com/fk9S1WgK6y — Albert Siegel (@AlbertSiegel) October 21, 2020

Usually, only people wearing the uniform of our country can vote like this, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures

Sending voted ballots electronically—via fax, email or web portal—is most often reserved for voters who fall under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

Four states—Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, and North Dakota—allow the use of some sort of digital portal to vote. What could go wrong?

Finally for this week, this Washington State resident is upset that his favorite candidate for president is not on the ballot.

Where’s Yeezy?

Until next week.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft.” Find it at your favorite podcast outlets. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Parler @VictoriaTaft