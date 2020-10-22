The Left: Biden Had Better Win Or the Country Gets It! Weeks of Riots Threatened

It looks like the 130 nights of looting, rioting and hell in downtown Portland were just a prelude to the kind of fury the Left will unleash if Joe Biden isn’t elected on November 3rd. The Resistance has promised a violent, nation-wide hissy fit because “Trump must go. It’s as simple as that.”

My advice is to vote early, stock up on boxed wine and pop the popcorn.

The Federalist first reported that the folks we last saw rioting outside the White House, setting the “president’s church” on fire, attacking people leaving a White House event, all while being given the tacit approval of the DC government, have left instructions for massive civil unrest if their candidate, Joe Biden, doesn’t win.

Antifa, rioters, and other members of the Left are urged to swarm elections offices.

Find out where the votes will be counted where you live. Make a plan with others to get there and stay until all the votes are counted. And come up with a plan to create serious disruption if Trump really tries to steal the election!

What they mean by if “Trump really tries to steal the election” is they mean if he wins.

The “Shut Down DC” group, which is disappearing its web content faster than you can say antifa, implores its followers across the country to vote on “November 3rd. After You Vote, Hit the Streets!” It appears that unrest, riots, and arson will happen anyway, regardless of what the polls say on Election Day. Just like every day in Portland.

This should be totally 'peaceful.' Heh. pic.twitter.com/8rJ9ALVPTk — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) October 22, 2020

I predicted something like this sometime back in my piece on PJMedia, “Imagine Antifa ‘Ballot-Harvesters.’ It Isn’t Hard To Do,” and my guess is, so did you.

Think about the potential for antifa “ballot-harvesters.” Even before Saturday, when Congresswoman Ayana Pressley called for more riots and “unrest” on America’s streets over mail-in ballots and U.S. Postal Service (USPS) funding, I worried about the mob and your ballot. […] Now, take that overwhelmed system with all its problems and add the mob. Can you imagine antifa collecting ballots on behalf of the Democrats? I can. Ever seen SEIU at a Tea Party?

But the organized Left is promising worse.

Be ready to block a highway (or all the highways in your town), shut down a port, occupy your state capitol, do whatever it takes! We hope to be able to offer trainings and support to groups outside DC that share our principles.

On its website, the group accuses the president of killing black and brown people, killing people with the coronavirus, and “has shown that he will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on power. Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action.”

If you’re new here, “direct action” is violence, mass rioting, and swarming whatever targets they have a bead on.

The website calls for the November 3rd action “strong and in the streets,” followed by November 4-7 “responding to likely coup attempt,” and “national marches” on November 7th.

Nevertheless, in its war game guide, organizers claim they will “respect the results of the election” — but only after they’ve started rioting.

The "resistance" says it will respect the results … after the riots have been unleashed. pic.twitter.com/MDWVq3xspc — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) October 22, 2020

My guess is that their take on what “results” mean will have a different meaning to the Resistance and their antifa allies and everybody else. They promise that “This guide should not be seen as providing guidance to ‘undo’ fair election results that we don’t like.”

For those of us who have been watching these people for years, you’ll forgive us if we don’t take you at your word. It’s a “heads I win, tails you lose situation.”

If the president lawfully challenges any part of the results, say, for example in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that will allow ballot counting after the election, they consider that as part of a “coup.”

That’s why the Left is a little spun up. Just a bit. Earplugs in before you watch this nut.

This is Crazy Karen. Don't be like Crazy Karen. https://t.co/SmLirZ9K5k #5150 — Adult in the Room Podcast (@adultinthe) October 19, 2020

She’ll be at the riots. Count on it.

