Joe Biden Is Seen Huffing and Puffing – And Blowing His Campaign Down?

Joe Biden’s campaign has put out the usual campaign ads attempting to show him as a virile man of action! He jogs! He walks! He can move! He looks awake!

How dreamy.

Except by now, you know reality is far, far different from this pre-packaged, add-water-and-Joe-Biden-comes-alive version.

The old Joe Biden was weird even before he started on the sad, doddering, and tortuous mental path to his campaign basement. Critics of Donald Trump point to the Access Hollywood tape to show what he says women allow a billionaire playboy to do, but we know Biden actually did it when he was an elected public official and vice president. Ew.

This virile man of action also loves to swim nude around female Secret Service officers at his Delaware home when his wife isn’t home, grope other men’s’ wives, smell little girls, challenge overweight older men to push-up contests, and threaten to take the president out in the back and … do who-knows-what with him. He’s been accused of rape by his former US Senate aid while at work.

But one thing those Joe Can Jog! commercials don’t claim: that he can still read a teleprompter or string together a cogent thought.

I can attest that there’s an art to reading a teleprompter. But Joe Can Jog! can’t do that anymore.

Watch this interaction with a union member who asked an obviously pre-planned question to which Joe had a pre-scripted answer. Biden hems, haws, huffs and puffs to buy time and sound empathetic – even keeping in character to tell his aide to “move it up here” at the beginning of his pre-written answer.

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: "move it up here," he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

People noticed.

This is heartbreaking: a senile man who has spent his life grifting can now barely breath and has to have scripted questions so he can read his script from a teleprompter. https://t.co/Fp3J3f6NbP — Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) September 8, 2020

Others thought the video had been slowed down when Biden spoke, but the crawl at the bottom of his campaign’s own video was moving at the same pace as before. It’s real and it’s sad to watch this being played out on a national stage.

Many people, like this physician, commented about why his family allowed him to go forward with this campaign that has obviously taken a dramatic toll on the candidate.

I am a physician with almost 20 years experience…my professional opinion is that this guy is suffering from advanced cognitive decline. The stress, schedule, and brain damage from his hemorrhages are a poor mix. His family must hate him to let him do this. Its sad.

The Washington Examiner interviewed Biden’s former aide, Mike McCormick, about his new book concerning his old boss’s loss of mental acuity over only a few years.

“It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017,” Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years and with Biden from 2011 to 2017, told the Washington Free Beacon in an interview. “He’s lost a step and he doesn’t seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago.” “He doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the pace of his speaking,” McCormick said. “He’s a different guy.” McCormick’s recent book Joe Biden Unauthorized recounts his time working with Biden and takes a critical look at the former vice president, including the time he says Biden was “humiliated” by Russia’s Vladimir Putin in 2011.

The Trump campaign has made Biden’s apparent cognitive decline a campaign issue.

They even made a campaign commercial about it called “What Happened to Joe?” juxtaposing then and now videos of the vice president.

