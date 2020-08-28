Senator Rand Paul and Others Attacked by Rioters After Trump RNC Speech

“Peaceful protesters” rioted, assaulted, intimidated, and blocked VIPs and others who were attempting to walk back to their cars about a block away from where President Trump had just delivered his GOP nomination acceptance speech on the White House lawn.

Among those assaulted by rioters and violent protesters was Senator Rand Paul.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Paul has earned a political violence Hat Trick of sorts. He was at the baseball field and survived the shooting of Republicans by a crazed Bernie Sanders volunteer. He barely survived an attack by his neighbor, who jumped him from behind, broke several of his ribs, and inflicted other injuries. And he survived being mobbed Thursday night near the White House when violent Black Lives Matter Incorporated™ terrorists surrounded and intimidated him.

Rioters Attack Others

This New York Daily News columnist and “Obama guy” used this video to call Senator Paul a “liar” for being afraid for his life. Watch the video.

There's video, you idiot. You didn't get attacked or have your life saved. pic.twitter.com/gaPGvnkGUI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 28, 2020

Rioters and “protesters,” but I repeat myself, imposed a checkpoint for the VIPs, stopping and surrounding them and forcing them to answer their questions and demands.

Rioters Set Up Checkpoints to Block People

They squared up on Florida Congressman Brian Mast, who lost two legs and a hand in combat and who wears two prosthetic legs.

The mob forced him to stop while they berated and intimidated him.

Crowd swarms Congressman @BrianMastFL after Trump’s speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/HGywceQJma — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 28, 2020

Rioters Frighten People on VIP Bus

Protesters blocked, and then hopped on, a bus carrying VIPs. They look like they’re having fun. I’m sure the people inside the bus were terrified they’d be mobbed or set on fire.

A bus full of RNC Convention attendees came down 14th heading towards a hotel. Upon seeing protesters in the street and a wall of police, they turn around, only to have protesters jump on the vehicle #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/5vx68ESQ5d — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

As the crowds came out of the protected area, they were forced to go through a gauntlet of people yelling, screaming, jumping at them, using filthy language, and doing their best to intimidate them.

The Mob Pushes and Assaults Man

The mob followed people walking away from the White House. The terrorist bunch was free to surround and assault this man, who had come to the National Mall to watch the firework show after the president’s speech. They pushed him multiple times and shoved him to the ground as he tried to walk with his wife to a safe area. There wasn’t a safe spot.

They threw liquid at him, and a guy with a bullhorn put it directly in the man’s ear and yelled, “get the f*ck out!” The mob called him a “piece of sh*t,”

As he lay there for a few seconds looking up at the mob, he was probably wondering if he’d make it out alive.

Elderly man assaulted just outside the White House. He stoically makes his way through the crowd and is attacked, knocked to the ground and knocked out right after passing the massive BLM words plastered to the street. This is the true nature of BLM right now. pic.twitter.com/F89kw0K8sz — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 28, 2020

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA blamed the melee on D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for failing to secure the streets near the White House. He called the violent mob “their voting base.”

Marxist, Racist Mayor Muriel Bowser could have actually secured her streets tonight to avoid the riots currently happening in DC. She didn’t. She wants violence against conservatives and Trump supporters and cops. This violent mob is their voting base.pic.twitter.com/53kQyoYLQ8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 28, 2020

Bowser has made no secret of her contempt for the Trump administration.

Maybe this was her way of sending a message to the president.

We vote in 67 days. There’s still time to turn D.C. into Portland and don’t think the mob won’t try.