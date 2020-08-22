Woman Who Stole 7-Year-Old's Trump Hat Is Arrested For That and A Lot More

The viral video is disturbing. In it, a seven-year-old boy and his mom chase a woman and her friend to retrieve the boy’s Trump hat that she’s just stolen off his head. The hateful woman mocks and toys with the boy. It is by any definition a gratuitous act of hate.

Now 21-year-old Oliva Winslow is arrested and charged by the Wilmington, Delaware police department for second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident captured on tape happened outside the Chase Center in Wilmington on Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention.

Stealing and Robbing Trump Paraphernalia

A group of pro-Trump folks gathered outside of the venue where Biden was honored with the Democratic nomination.

Then came Winslow and her friend, who destroyed some of the group members’ signs and snatched the Trump hat away from the seven-year-old boy.

WDEL TV reports the perpetrator’s friend began to stomp on the boy’s hat. When the boy reached down to grab it, she stomped on his hand. Police are still looking for her.

The victim telling police the woman who’s yet to be arrested “forcefully” snatched a political sign from her hand while Winslow stole the MAGA hat and handed it to her alleged accomplice. Winslow is also accused of knocking a hat off an adult woman’s head. As the victim’s 7-year-old son went to retrieve the hat off the ground, the woman who’s yet to be arrested attempted to stomp on the hat, but stomped on the boy’s hand, according to statements in court records. The little boy wasn’t hurt, but did begin to cry, police said.

C’mon, Man, Don’t Take the Kid’s Trump Hat!

As Joe Biden himself might say, “C’mon on, man!”

Two other Trump supporters were struck by the closed fists of two other anti-Trump people who came to shut down the peaceful gathering.

Donald Trump, Jr tweeted the video saying “this is sick.”

Donald Trump, Jr. wasn’t the only one who noticed this sickening event.

‘This Is a Hate Crime’

It quickly became meme-worthy.

The story didn’t exactly capture the national media’s attention.

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson says the attack was a hate crime.

And he says Riley will be getting a “very special replacement hat.”

You also might want to look for Riley at next week’s Republican National nominating convention for President Trump.

Something tells me he’ll be getting that hat in person.