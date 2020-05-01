First Epstein, Now Biden. ABC News Interviewed Tara Reade and Sat On It for 5 Weeks

ABC News is becoming more famous for what it doesn’t report than what it does these days.

The network spiked the Jeffrey Epstein story, censoring the sex pervert’s victims interviews with reporter Amy Robach.

Now, The Daily Caller reports that ABC interviewed Joe Biden accuser, Tara Reade, five weeks ago and sat on the story. It didn’t run any mention of its interview with her the DC began preparing its story complete with Reade’s complaints.

ABC News reporter Sasha Pezenik interviewed her immediately after she went public with the allegation in March, Reade said. Pezenik received all of Reade’s court documents, including ones related to her name change due to domestic violence, Reade added. “She [Pezenik] has never done a story,” Reade previously said on April 24. “When I’ve asked her, she basically just says her producer’s not interested right now.” “She’s been sitting on the information for over a month and she always says, ‘well I want to play devil’s advocate.’ So I’m either getting ignored or I’m covered but they just sit on it and they don’t air it.” … ABC News’ article, which included comments from Pezenik’s interview with Reade, came after weeks of legacy outlets appearing to dodge the story.

Reade’s comments to ABC News appeared in a written story on the network’s website.