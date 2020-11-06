Decision Desk Calls the Race for Biden, But It's Not Over Yet...

On Friday morning just before 9 a.m. Eastern, Decision Desk called the State of Pennsylvania for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, giving Biden 273 electoral votes and the presidency. According to Decision Desk, Biden win with just over 5,000 votes. The vote-counting is not over yet, however. The results take some time to confirm and President Donald Trump’s campaign has formally requested a recount in at least one swing state.

“Decision Desk HQ projects that [Joe Biden] has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273,” Decision Desk tweeted at 8:50 a.m. Eastern. “Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.”

Outlets like the Associated Press have not yet called the race for Biden. However, the AP did announce that Biden was leading in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Even if Decision Desk’s projection is correct, the full results of the 2020 presidential election have yet to fully come in. Official results take weeks to be fully verified, and Trump is already contesting the results in certain states.

The Trump campaign has three pending lawsuits and is planning another lawsuit in Nevada concerning voters who live outside the state casting ballots in the state. The campaign has formally requested a recount in Wisconsin and it will likely contest the results of Pennsylvania as well.

Even if President Trump does lose reelection, he significantly expanded his coalition from 2016, especially among Latinos in Florida and Texas. Republicans have gained seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and still seem likely to hold the U.S. Senate. While this will not prevent Biden from using his “pen and phone” to undo Trump’s progress in fighting the Left’s cultural insanity and in securing historic Middle East peace deals with Israel, it will severly constrain Biden’s ability to transform America into the image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Even so, a Trump upset is not impossible, even at this point. The president seems intent on fighting this until the bitter end, and considering the unscrupulous actions of Big Tech and the legacy media to bury the Hunter Biden scandal after propping up Trump-Russia for years on faulty evidence, who could blame him for fighting what he sees as a corrupt attempt to steal the election?

