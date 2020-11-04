Joe Biden Says He Is 'on Track to Win' Despite Losing Florida and Ohio

Democratic nominee Joe Biden gave a brief speech after midnight, claiming that he is “on track to win” the election despite upsets in the key swing states of Florida and Ohio. When Biden spoke, President Donald Trump also led in results coming in from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Yet Biden set a positive tone, insisting that mail-in ballots would make up the difference and put him ahead.

“We are on track to win this election,” Biden insisted.

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote that it’s going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain’t over ’til every vote is counted, every ballot is counted, but we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are,” the Democrat said.

Biden mentioned Arizona, where he enjoys a lead in a state Trump won in 2016. He also expressed optimism about Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s gonna take time to count the votes and by the way, we’re gonna win Pennsylvania,” Biden insisted.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re gonna win this. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he concluded.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden speaks to supporters: "It ain't over til every vote is counted, every ballot is counted." #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/QKjPaOFL4d — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020

On Monday, the Trump campaign predicted that the president would win large margins on Election Day but that Democrats would try to steal the election through hijinks regarding mail-in votes. Team Trump warned that the Biden campaign would describe a “red mirage” in order to downplay the president’s Election Day victory.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump tweeted just after Biden spoke. “Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter decided to hide Trump’s message behind a warning, minutes after he sent it. This kind of suppression rightly makes conservatives suspicious.

The president does seem to hold a strong position going into the morning.

So… Trump may not need Pennsylvania. @DecisionDeskHQ has Trump at 201 electoral votes. If he wins Mont (3), Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), Alabama (9), Georgia (16), and North Carolina (15), he's at 270 and he has won the election, without Nevada or Pennsylvania. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/9WbtoBeOSD — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 4, 2020

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.