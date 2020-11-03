Tom Cotton, Rising Star in the Republican Party, Wins Reelection

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a warrior for conservatism in the U.S. Senate, won reelection on Tuesday night. The Associated Press called his race shortly after the polls closed.

“THANK YOU ARKANSAS!” Cotton tweeted.

THANK YOU ARKANSAS! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 4, 2020

Cotton has made a name for himself in fighting Big Tech bias, warning about the nefarious influence of China, and standing up against the Marxist critical theory that supported the violent and deadly George Floyd riots. Cotton filed a bill to defund schools that teach The New York Times‘ “1619 Project.”

Cotton has the potential to become a major standard-bearer in the GOP, perhaps even a presidential nominee. Conservatives should watch him.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.