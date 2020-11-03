Muslim Member of AOC 'Squad' Ilhan Omar Wins Reelection

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) won reelection on Tuesday, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Omar became notorious for downplaying the radical Islamic terror attacks on September 11, 2001, saying, “some people did something.” She has compared a boycott of Israel to boycotts of Nazi Germany. Israel barred her and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from entering the country on grounds of anti-Semitism. Omar has defended sharia (Islamic law) applied in civic law, but she also cheated on her husband, leading to a divorce. She allegedly illegally used campaign funds to support her affair.

As deadly and destructive riots broke out across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Omar called for “dismantling” America’s “economy and political system” to root out “oppression.”

In the lead-up to the election, Project Veritas uncovered voter fraud supporting Omar. A ballot harvester bragged, “I have forty people,” and said he paid them $800 per ballot.

Omar, an immigrant from Somalia, appears to have married her brother in an alleged immigration fraud scheme.

Omar handily defeated her Republican challenger, Lacy Johnson, 64.7 percent to 25.9 percent, with 97 percent reporting.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.