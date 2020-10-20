WOAH: 50 Cent Endorses Trump After Discovering Biden Tax Plan: 'I Don't Want to Be 20 Cent.'

On Monday, Curtis James Jackson III, better known by his stage name 50 Cent, endorsed President Donald Trump after discovering that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would raise taxes to 62 percent on top earners in California and 58 percent on top earners in New York state. He doubled down on Tuesday, explaining, “I don’t want to be 20 Cent.”

50 Cent shared a photo of Biden’s top tax rates on Instagram. “WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent wrote. “F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”

On Tuesday, 50 Cent shared a Fox News video featuring Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis commenting on Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson’s tweet “I guess 50 Cent don’t want to end up 20 Cent.”

“Yeah, I don’t want to be 20 Cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea,” 50 Cent wrote. “I don’t like it !”

50 Cent’s endorsement comes a week after Pierson publicly announced that O’Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, helped Trump develop his “Platinum Plan for Black America.” Ice Cube did not endorse Trump, but he did say he would work with whoever is in power to advance the interests of the black community.

Even before Ice Cube’s decision to work with Trump and 50 Cent’s endorsement of the president, some polls suggested that black voters are moving toward Trump.

According to a Harry Enten analysis of 10 polls, President Donald Trump is picking up steam among the black community, taking support that once went to third-party candidates in 2016. This shift might translate to about 0.5 percent of the vote nationwide, which does not seem significant — but in a close race, it could make the difference.

Some polls have shown Trump’s approval among black voters doubling since 2016. In the recently-released book Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Re-Elect Trump, black former Air Force officer Vernon Robinson and conservative pollster Bruce Eberle predict that Trump could win as much as 20 percent of the black vote in key swing states — as he already did, they argue, in Pennsylvania in 2016.

“Democrats have been telling black voters year after year after year that all Republicans are racist. I would be willing to bet that in those swing states if we point out that the Democrats are really racist, we will win more than 20 percent of the black vote,” Eberle told PJ Media in January. Eberle argued that “Blexit” rallies against Democrats and the historically low unemployment rate for black Americans before the pandemic might represent a growing trend among black voters dissatisfied with Democrats.

On a press call last week, Pierson joined Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker in claiming that Donald Trump “has done more for us in 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years in public service.”

Pierson praised Trump’s efforts on school choice and his Platinum Plan for Black America. Walker listed the president’s achievements for the black community: historically low unemployment for African Americans, the First Step Act, opportunity zones, and more.

“Joe Biden and the liberal party do not give a damn about black people,” Jones argued. “Donald Trump showed them what it was like to earn the black vote. Joe Biden has a record of failure and Donald J. Trump has a record of success.”

“Let me be clear about one thing: Joe Biden actually believes that because me and millions of other blacks across the country… if we do not vote for him, we are not black. Well, I am black. But again, I ain’t voting for Joe Biden,” Jones declared.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.