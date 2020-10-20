Here's a Sampling of the Hunter Biden Texts Giuliani Turned Over to the Police

On Tuesday night, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani went public about “very, very sensitive” text messages allegedly detailing Hunter Biden’s abuse of teenage girls and sordid financial deals which Giuliani claimed to have turned over to Delaware State Police. The texts appear to implicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden in covering up his son’s alleged sexual abuse and in taking part in some of Hunter Biden’s deals.

Hunter Biden allegedly sent the text messages to his father. In the messages, he allegedly accused his sister-in-law and former lover, Hallie Biden, of telling Hunter’s therapist that he was sleeping with a 14-year-old girl.

The text messages Giuliani revealed to Newsmax read as follows:

Joe Biden: This is [name of 14-year-old girl redacted] right Hunter Biden: She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [name of 14-year-old girl redacted] when she says that I facetime naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time. When she was pressed she said that [the unnamed 14-year-old girl] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I created and caused Hunter Biden: A very unsafe environment for the kids. Hunter Biden: If it stopped there I would let it go Hunter Biden: But then [redacted] friend [redacted] sober coach.

“This is supported by numerous pictures of underage girls,” Giuliani added. He said he turned the text messages over to the Delaware State Police because he was “very uncomfortable with the fact that these underage girls were not protected.”

As for Joe Biden, Giuliani asked, “What did he do about it? What did he do about it for three years?!”

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly also asked Giuliani whether or not he had uncovered proof that Joe Biden has direct financial ties to the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma or to the Chinese Communist Party or the Chinese businesses his son worked with. The former mayor discussed emails uncovered on the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

“There’s a memo in here that says that 10 percent of the money that was being racked up, that was $10 million a year, and then 50 percent of the profits with three Chinese communists, one of whom was a Chinese intelligence operative, that 10 percent of that was going to H for the ‘Big Guy.’ So, we’ve identified the ‘Big Guy’ several ways,” Giuliani explained.

The former mayor claimed that another email identified Joe Biden as the “Big Guy,” when business associates asked for a set of office keys. He also pointed to the anonymous source who confirmed to Fox News that the “Big Guy” in the emails refers to the former vice president.

“He’s one of the people involved in the deal. I know his name. I’m not at liberty to tell you but I’m told that within a day or two he’s going to go public,” Giuliani added.

This trove of documents has the potential to prove extremely damning for Joe Biden. Giuliani’s Newsmax appearance raises some particularly disturbing questions: Did Hunter Biden sexually abuse a 14-year-old girl? Did his father know about it? What, if anything, did Joe Biden do with this information? How can the Democrat claim to stand up for women if he did nothing with this?

DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a "very, very sensitive" alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nzbzAb9QbF — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 20, 2020

[H/T] Beth Baumann, Townhall

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.