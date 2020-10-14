Trump Demands Biden 'Immediately Release' All Docs on His Family's International Business Deals

President Donald Trump demanded full transparency from Democratic nominee Joe Biden regarding his family’s international business dealings, specifically regarding China and Russia. As Trump noted, Biden’s family members appear to have raked in cash while peddling influence. Biden’s son Hunter is a notorious offender, but other family members have also reportedly traded on the family name.

While Hunter’s business deals in Ukraine and China have been an issue throughout the campaign, a New York Post story drew fresh attention to them on Wednesday. Facebook and Twitter drew even more attention to the story by suppressing it. Trump brought up the issue during a campaign rally in Iowa.

“Vice President Biden, you owe the people of America an apology because it turns out, you are a corrupt politician,” the president declared.

“Joe Biden must immediately release all emails, meetings, phone calls, transcripts, and records related to his involvement and his family’s business dealings influence peddlings around the world, including China and including Russia,” he added.

The New York Post‘s blockbuster story claimed to reveal a “smoking gun” email allegedly proving that then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter introduced the VP to an executive at the notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma — before Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian president to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma. The email appears to contradict Biden’s repeated insistence that he never discussed his son’s lucrative business deals.

Trump tweeted a video contrasting the claims in the Post story with Joe Biden’s repeated denials.

The Biden campaign claimed that there were no meetings between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business partners on the official schedule, but the Trump campaign highlighted some meetings that never made it on the official schedule.

While the Burisma scandal featured prominently in the Democrats’ impeachment efforts, Hunter Biden’s deals in China were arguably far worse. The VP’s son made deals with Chinese companies that endangered America’s military technology, enabled the Chinese Communist Party to spy on the Uyghur Muslim minority, and helped China dominate the rare earth minerals market.

