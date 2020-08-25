Pam Bondi Uses Biden's Own Slogan to Reveal His Corruption

In a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday, former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-Fla.) used Joe Biden’s own presidential slogan to reveal his corruption.

“Joe says he’ll Build Back Better. Yeah, build the Bidens back better,” Bondi quipped.

She delved into the story of Biden’s son Hunter, who made bank on the board of corrupt Ukrainian gas firm Burisma — while his father pressured Ukraine’s president to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. The Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for asking the current president of Ukraine to look into the scandal.

Hunter Biden also raked in cash in China, while Biden went soft on the Middle Kingdom. Hunter Biden broke his promise to leave the board of a Chinese company by October 31, 2019, while his father was running for president.

Bondi also told the story of Joe’s brother James Biden, whose construction firm received a contract worth more than a billion dollars to build houses in Iraq while Joe Biden oversaw the U.S.-led occupation of the country. The contract went to a company led by “Joe Biden’s close family member, who, you guessed it, had no experience in the industry, and no experience in Iraq.”

The former attorney general noted that Biden has a “deliberate pattern of conduct” using his positions to enrich his family members. In fact, the FBI investigated Joe Biden’s 2008 campaign for “Delaware Way” corruption, “a culture of favor trading and cronyism.”

Bondi concluded her speech with a powerful question. “Why should there be one standard for the elite political class and another standard for the rest of us?”

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.