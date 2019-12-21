Tulsi Gabbard Rips Pelosi for Impeachment Delay: 'You Can't Make Up The Rules As You Go Along'

Hawaii Congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has once again proved to be one of the few Democrats with the ability to think for themselves. Unlike most of the other Democrats running for president -- or sitting in Congress -- she's willing to go against her own leadership when she considers it the right thing to do.

Speaking to The Hill, Gabbard said that she was "surprised to hear" that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will delay delivering House-passed impeachment articles against the president because she supposedly wants to ensure a "fair trial" in the U.S. Senate. "You can't kind of just shift and change and make up the rules as you go along," Gabbard said. "If you're going to pursue this process, you've got to play it out the whole way through."

She went on to say that by delaying the process, Pelosi perpetuates the sense of hyperpartisanship Americans have already been bothered by for so many years.

.@TulsiGabbard: "You can’t kind of just shift and change and make up the rules as you go along. If you’re going to pursue this process, you’ve got to let it play out the whole way through." @HillTVLive https://t.co/ZCFYLls13E pic.twitter.com/iBs1qesR9G — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2019

The congresswoman is, of course, 100 percent correct. Pelosi's delay proves that the "impeachment" of President Trump was and is one big theater show. Democrats do not want to push Trump out of office by this means. They know that's not going to happen. They just wanted to vent their anger. That's what this is all about. The opposition party is having a hissy fit because the person currently in the White House belongs to a different party.

Although that's rather obvious, it's rather refreshing that Gabbard is willing to say so out loud. It proves once again that she's truly different from all the other candidates trying to become the Democratic Party's presidential candidate -- and even different from Washington politicians in general, meaning lawmakers from both parties.

It won't do her any good in the primaries, but perhaps that it'll help her career in the long run. Let's hope so. It would be a shame if this lady would disappear from the political scene. And yes, that's coming from someone who, as a Hayekian classical liberal, disagrees with her on most policy issues.

