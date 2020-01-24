Tulsi Gabbard TORCHES Hillary Clinton: 'If She Can Destroy My Reputation, She Can Do It to Anyone'

In a new video published on her Twitter profile, Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard explains why she is suing Hillary Clinton. By doing so, Gabbard proves to be one of the very few truly courageous Democrat members of the House of Representatives. It takes balls to take on Hillary. Yet, Gabbard doesn't flinch.

"I love our country," Gabbard starts off talking directly into the camera. "It's why I made the decision to enlist in the Army National Guard after the attack on our country on 9/11. I've served as a soldier now for 17 years, and put my life on the line for our country, volunteering to deploy twice to the Middle East."

Hillary can suck on that. The only thing she has ever done in life is serve herself.

"I've served in Congress for over seven years on the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, and Homeland Security committees," Gabbard continued. "I've dedicated my entire adult life to protecting the safety, security and freedom of the American people."

"Now, despite my lifetime of service to our country, Hillary Clinton has essentially tried to portray me as a traitor to our country," Gabbard says about the Wicked Witch of American politics. "If Hillary Clinton and her allies can successfully destroy my reputation, even though I am a war veteran and a sitting member of Congress, then they can do it to anyone. In fact, that's exactly the message Hillary and her powerful elite friends want to send to you."

Ah, so finally a Democrat who understands how critics of the Clintons have felt for years. Hillary literally is one of the worst people on the planet. For years, she has used her power and influence to destroy all those who would dare stand in her way. Don't forget that she and her campaign were also the ones who initially claimed President Trump was a Russian asset. That was then picked up by Clintonistas in law enforcement and the press, who ran with it.

As Gabbard puts it rather succinctly, "Hillary Clinton and her allies want you to know that if you dare to cross them, they will destroy your reputation as well."

However, this time, Hillary targeted someone who's willing to fight back. "I will not allow this blatant effort to intimidate me or other patriotic Americans into silence go unchallenged. This is why I filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton," Gabbard explains after which she asks "all of you to stand with me, working side-by-side, to ensure that we have a government of the people, by the people, and for the people."

I love our country. I’ve served as a soldier for nearly 17 years, deployed twice to the Middle East, and served in Congress for over 7 years. If Hillary & allies can destroy my reputation by implying I am a traitor to the country I love, they can do it to anyone. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/4t9jAyAgGk — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 23, 2020

Sadly for Gabbard, replies to her video on Twitter prove that Hillary's smear campaign has been extremely successful. They either tell her to resign or that "the country YOU love is Russia." That's rich coming from a bunch of keyboard warriors to a woman who literally put her life on the line to serve America's interests in the most volatile region in the world, the Middle East... but it goes to show just how effective the campaign to discredit Gabbard has been, which may lend her case some credibility in the eyes of the court.

In any case, although being a public figure means it'll be very difficult for Gabbard to win this case, it's encouraging that there's at least one Democrat brave enough to take on Hillary.

